Rod Emmerson cartoons: The best of 2022

Every day our cartoonists at the New Zealand Herald tackle the big stories of the moment.
Covering everything from politics to sport, business to entertainment as well as news from around the country and around the world, Rod Emmerson has taken pen to paper to give us his take on the events of 2022.
January The Tongan volcanic eruption and tsunami - NZ to the rescue. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Boris Johnson, Novak Djokovic and Prince Andrew have a horrid week caught up in their own failings. Illustration / Rod Emmerson February Illustration / Rod Emmerson David Seymour says, just days before Waitangi Day, that he wants to remove the Treaty of Waitangi from NZ laws, but Rawiri Waititi is having none of it. Illustration / Rod Emmerson March Illustration / Rod Emmerson Grant Dalton announces the next America's Cup will be raced in Spain. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the infamous slap. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Pioneering lawyer Moana Jackson died on March 31 this year. Illustration / Rod Emmerson April Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Elon Musk buys Twitter in a hostile takeover. Illustration / Rod Emmerson The Covid traffic light setting changed from Red to Orange nationally in April. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Jacinda Ardern feels the squeeze on inflation. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Louisa Wall leaves Parliament - and she's not happy despite cutting a deal to resign before the next election and take up a diplomatic post. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Appalling war crimes being committed in Ukraine by Russian forces are all being denied by the Kremlin. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Transmission Gully finally opens after first being considered 100 years ago. Illustration / Rod Emmerson May Omicron and the forthcoming budget - will it consume the entire Grant Robertson menu? Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Illustration / Rod Emmerson June Matariki was celebrated as a public holiday for the first time this year. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson After decades of fighting gang crime, yet a new wave of gang crime surfaces. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Speaker Trevor Mallard bowed out in October. In January, he set the Parliament sprinklers on the protesters camped out there. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson July Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson August Illustration / Rod Emmerson September Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson The debacle surrounding KiwiSaver fee tax is a cautionary tale in allowing confusion to scuttle sensible (and highly technical) policy making. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson Mask mandates are largely abandoned, with the onus left up to the individual for personal use. Illustration / Rod Emmerson October Illustration / Rod Emmerson Wayne Brown wins the Auckland mayoralty in October. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson The death of young Malachi Subecz brings a scathing report into Oranga Tamariki. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Auckland mayoral candidates Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins. Illustration / Rod Emmerson November The Reserve Bank sets a course for recession to slow inflation down. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Chris Luxon and National propose a military-style boot camp for youth repeat offenders, rather than look at the long-term history of poverty. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Illustration / Rod Emmerson A dairy worker is stabbed to death during a robbery - the latest in a spate of violent robberies. Illustration / Rod Emmerson December Communications Minister Willie Jackson has a disastrous Q & A interview over the proposed merger of TVNZ and RNZ. Illustration / Rod Emmerson Harry & Meghan - the new Netflix series. Illustration / Rod Emmerson