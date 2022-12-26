Rod Emmerson cartoons: The best of 2022

With so many voices in the digital age, it’s vital to know who you can trust - to put the facts in context and to give a comprehensive analysis of what’s going on.

January

The Tongan volcanic eruption and tsunami - NZ to the rescue. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Boris Johnson, Novak Djokovic and Prince Andrew have a horrid week caught up in their own failings. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

February

David Seymour says, just days before Waitangi Day, that he wants to remove the Treaty of Waitangi from NZ laws, but Rawiri Waititi is having none of it. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

March

Grant Dalton announces the next America's Cup will be raced in Spain. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the infamous slap. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Pioneering lawyer Moana Jackson died on March 31 this year. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

April

Elon Musk buys Twitter in a hostile takeover. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

The Covid traffic light setting changed from Red to Orange nationally in April. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Jacinda Ardern feels the squeeze on inflation. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Louisa Wall leaves Parliament - and she's not happy despite cutting a deal to resign before the next election and take up a diplomatic post. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Appalling war crimes being committed in Ukraine by Russian forces are all being denied by the Kremlin. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Transmission Gully finally opens after first being considered 100 years ago. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

May

Omicron and the forthcoming budget - will it consume the entire Grant Robertson menu? Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

June

Matariki was celebrated as a public holiday for the first time this year. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

After decades of fighting gang crime, yet a new wave of gang crime surfaces. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Speaker Trevor Mallard bowed out in October. In January, he set the Parliament sprinklers on the protesters camped out there. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

July

August

September

The debacle surrounding KiwiSaver fee tax is a cautionary tale in allowing confusion to scuttle sensible (and highly technical) policy making. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Mask mandates are largely abandoned, with the onus left up to the individual for personal use. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

October

Wayne Brown wins the Auckland mayoralty in October. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

The death of young Malachi Subecz brings a scathing report into Oranga Tamariki. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Auckland mayoral candidates Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

November

The Reserve Bank sets a course for recession to slow inflation down. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Chris Luxon and National propose a military-style boot camp for youth repeat offenders, rather than look at the long-term history of poverty. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

A dairy worker is stabbed to death during a robbery - the latest in a spate of violent robberies. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

December

Communications Minister Willie Jackson has a disastrous Q & A interview over the proposed merger of TVNZ and RNZ. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Harry & Meghan - the new Netflix series. Illustration / Rod Emmerson



