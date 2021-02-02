Road rage: Men assault driver behind them in peak hour traffic on Hawke's Bay Expressway

Police were called to the incident at 5.05pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

Two men got out of their car in peak hour traffic on the Hawke's Bay Expressway and assaulted the person in the car behind them in what appears to be an act of road rage, police say.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident near Waiohiki on State Highway 2, between Pakowhai and Evenden Rds, at 5.05pm on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said two men got out of their car and assaulted a person in the car behind them.

It had been suggested to police that there had possibly been a near-miss between the two cars before the assault, she said.

The men then left the scene and police did not locate them at the time. Enquiries are ongoing.

A St John Ambulance attended but did not transport anyone to hospital.