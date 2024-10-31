A 22-year-old man was due to appear in the Papakura District Court today charged with presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Inspector Hoyes reminded the public to report any unlawful activity immediately by calling 111 with as much information as possible, including descriptions of offenders, vehicles, and direction of travel.
Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.
