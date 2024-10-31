Advertisement
Road rage: Man charged after allegedly pointing shotgun at driver on SH1 in Hampton Downs

Three people were taken into custody after a gun was allegedly pointed at a driver in a road rage incident near Hampton Downs, police said.

A member of the public contacted police about 6pm last night after a person in a yellow vehicle allegedly brandished a firearm while travelling north on State Highway 1.

Counties Manukau South area prevention manager Inspector Matt Hoyes said police acted swiftly.

“Within minutes, officers had located the vehicle north of Ramarama and observed it exiting at Drury,” he said.

“The Police Eagle helicopter provided support as ground units initiated an armed vehicle stop on Chichester Drive, Papakura.”

Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded shotgun and several shotgun cartridges. Three people were taken into custody.

“Thanks to the detailed and prompt report from a member of the public, we were able to act quickly to locate the vehicle of interest and take one more firearm off the street,” he said.

“Police work hard to hold offenders to account, especially those with the potential to cause serious harm in our communities.”

A 22-year-old man was due to appear in the Papakura District Court today charged with presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Inspector Hoyes reminded the public to report any unlawful activity immediately by calling 111 with as much information as possible, including descriptions of offenders, vehicles, and direction of travel.

Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

