RNZAF sent to Fiji to help in search and rescue mission after alleged 'horrific' incident on fishing vessel

The NZ Defence Force is helping in a search and rescue effort in Fiji. Photo / Republic of Fiji Navy

Members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force are helping in a search and rescue mission in Fiji after an alleged "horrific" incident on a fishing vessel saw members of the crew jumping overboard.

At least one survivor has been found by a NZ Air Force P-3 Orion, according to the local co-ordination centre and Republic of Fiji Navy.

Up to six crew members went overboard on Wednesday after an incident that has been described as "horrific" allegedly took place on a fishing vessel along the Yasawa and Mamanuca waters.

FBC News site reports that the horrific nature of the incident had prompted those crew members to jump into the water.

At least two other crewmen remain on board the vessel.

RFN through @fmsrcc currently coordinating a SAR for 6 missing pers who went overboard of a fishing vessel 90 miles west of Navula passage.

RFNS Kikau departed last night, currently on scene. RNZAF P3 Orion on scene to support the search.#FijiNews #fijinavy pic.twitter.com/UjjijKbQ5o — Republic of Fiji Navy (@FijiNavy) May 20, 2021

Commander Timoci Natuva, head of the Fijian Navy, told the Fiji Sun their focus now was on saving lives.

"Once we interview the survivor, we can get a better understanding of what actually happened - which the Police will deal with, as the evidence dictates."

The vessel is said to be a Fiji-flagged offshore longliner that has both Fijian and foreign crew members.

The NZ Defence Force has been approached for comment.