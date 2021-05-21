Missing fisherman's body found in Raglan: Family says prayers have been answered

Ariel Tagao fishing off the rocks at Ruapuke near Raglan. He was washed out to sea while fishing at this spot on Sunday, May 2. Photo / Supplied

Ariel Tagao fishing off the rocks at Ruapuke near Raglan. He was washed out to sea while fishing at this spot on Sunday, May 2. Photo / Supplied

The family of a fisherman whose body has been found weeks after he went missing says their prayers have finally been answered.

Ariel Tagao, of Hamilton, was reported missing earlier this month after he did not return from a fishing trip at the Ruapuke beach, south of Raglan.

It is thought he was swept away while fishing off rocks at the northern end of the beach on Sunday, May 2.

"God answered our prayers," his sister, Kelly-an told the Herald from the Philippines.

"It's a mix [of] feelings. We are happy they found him, but we are so very sad because of what happened to him."

Police confirmed this morning that a body had been found near Papanui Point, Raglan, about 10.30am yesterday.

Drone used to find body

The discovery was made by a police drone used in the Police search and rescue teams, a statement said.

"While formal identification is yet to be completed, police believe the man to be a fisherman who went missing from Papanui Point on Sunday 2 May."

Kelly-an had earlier told the newspaper how close she and her brother were and described him as a hard working family man who regularly sent money back home to help care for their mother, who is paralysed.

She said the last time they spoke, he told to her take care of their mother and that he missed them.

Tagao was also a dedicated husband and father of two daughters aged 9 and 18 months.

"He took responsibility to be our second father. He is a loving brother, a loving husband and loving father to his daughters. A loving brother-in-law," his sister said.