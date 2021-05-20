Paraglider that crashed at Taylor's Mistake was experienced speed-flyer

Crisstian Grueber crashed near Taylors Mistake on Monday. Photo / George Heard

The speed flyer seriously injured on Monday set a new world record for the most forward somersaults in 2019.

Crisstian Grueber who crashed near Taylors Mistake completed 27 clean flips in his world record breaking effort for most forward somersaults in a skydive.

Grueber's crash on Monday is being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Canterbury Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club president Colin Hogg declined to comment on specifics of the incident.

"The club and the local pilot community wish the pilot a full and speedy recovery," he said.

Sumner Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Daryl Sayer said two members of his team walked about 200m up a hill to reach the injured speed flyer where they assisted a helicopter paramedic.

Crisstian Grueber crashed near Taylors Mistake. Photo / Supplied

Grueber is well known among the paragliding community and has a keen passion for speed flying.

He has travelled around New Zealand practicing his gliding, learning the best flying conditions and understanding his equipment.

Speed flying is an advanced form of paragliding where a small, high performance wing is used to quickly descend from heights. In contrast, paragliding wings are designed to stay high and gain lift flying across country.

A keen adventurer, Grueber also skydives and has trained with the New Zealand Skydiving School.

Grueber also performs as a Court Jester with the Court Theatre. The theatre declined to speak to The Star about the incident.

- starnews.co.nz