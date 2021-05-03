Paraglider seriously injured after a 'hard landing' at Muriwai beach

A man in his 60s was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after a paragliding incident at Muriwai yesterday. Photo / AWRH

A man has suffered serious injuries after a paragliding incident at Muriwai beach.

The man, in his 60s, was injured after he suffered a "hard landing" from a height of about three metres.

The injuries were so serious that he had to be airlifted by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Auckland City Hospital for treatment at 5.20pm.

The Auckland Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club has issued a few cautions about taking off from Maori Bay which is just south of the beach.

The area is prone to increased compression in higher winds when paragliders are endeavouring to top land close to the car park.

"Take note that NW and S winds both tend to funnel up the face of Maori Bay when in fact they are often too cross to safely fly.

"When attempting to fly south and get above the cliffs beware of the possibility of turbulence off the southern point," the club says on its website.