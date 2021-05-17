Paraglider crashes at Taylors Mistake in Canterbury, police responding

Police are responding to a paraglider crash in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the incident at Taylors Mistake at about 1.35pm today.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters had to walk 50 metres uphill to reach the crashed paraglider.
The location is difficult for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to reach and it dropped equipment to rescuers who are attending a patient.
A police spokesperson said they cannot confirm injury details at this stage.
More to come.