Riversdale surf lifeguards recount dramatic rescue after quad bike crash

Swimmers at the north end of Riversdale Beach on New Year's Day. Photo / Wairapara Times-Age

For Riversdale Beach's lifeguards, their daily duty means the difference between life and death at Wairarapa's coast.

And when a quad bike travelling at speed flipped at the coast on New Year's Eve, the lifeguards were the first responders.

The young quad bike driver was flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

It was the second time a rescue helicopter was needed that day.

Riversdale Surf Lifesaving junior club captain Liam Taylor, 20, said the first major callout was at 11am for a medical emergency at Riversdale Campground.

Taylor said three guards were on the beach at the time, and the nippers programme was running.

Taylor sent James and Jane Quinn as first responders.

"We then had to organise paramedics, fire and a rescue helicopter," Taylor said.

Taylor said managing serious events came down to co-ordination.

"Lifeguards do so much more than people may know; they're first responders to most serious injury or medical events," Taylor said.

Taylor said once the patient was flown to hospital, the lifeguards had a short downtime before they were called to the serious quad bike crash at the south end of the beach at Uriti Pt.

Beachgoers reported that a quad bike had been travelling at high speed and flipped, seriously injuring the young driver.

Taylor said he had to call Jane Quinn again and organised regional guards to take her to the crash.

He then called Rocco Thompson who was patrolling the south end of the beach.

Paramedics were called and lifeguards, including Thompson and Elliott Phillips, both 17 years old, made their way down to the scene.

Taylor said they had lots of assistance with the crash, which was especially helpful because "three guards attending a serious injury sometimes just isn't enough".

Phillips said this had been his first serious injury call, and it had been good to put his training to use.

"We are trained, but I have never been in that kind of situation before; we all did our jobs, and it went well," Phillips said.

This wasn't the first serious call for Thompson however – he and Taylor had helped in the search for missing divers at Mataikona last year and were awarded for their efforts.

It took 40 minutes for the helicopter to arrive and pick up the crash victim on New Year's Eve.

Lifeguards urged more caution when driving.

"There is definitely potential for more emergencies this season with the amount of quads side by side driving on the beach," Thompson said.

"Quad bike accidents are fairly common around the country."

Taylor said the crash had been a "big eye-opener for a lot of people and a reminder to be safe on roads".

"Wear helmets, and be responsible."

The Riversdale Beach Surf Lifesaving Club team is dedicated, all members coming back season after season to patrol the beach and keep people safe while they enjoy the summer.

Taylor has taken six weeks off his full-time job in Wellington to patrol the beach, which he also did last year.

Taylor said he spent six days a week patrolling the beach, totalling about 50 hours.

He felt as though he was "married to the surf club".

Phillips said he had been lifesaving for four years, and essentially grew up at the beach.

"I looked up to the lifeguards.

"They were there for us so I thought it's my turn to give back and be there for them."

Thompson had a similar view, not seeing an end to his career as a lifeguard any time soon.

Taylor described his role as an honour and a great opportunity, especially working at Riversdale Beach.

It is understood that the young person who was injured in the quad bike crash is still being treated at Wellington Hospital.