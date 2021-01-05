Karori homicide: Victim Rau Tongia was shot, police confirm

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Photo / File

Police have confirmed the victim of a suspected homicide in Wellington was shot.

Police are investigating the death of 33-year-old Rau Tongia, which happened on Percy Dyett Drive on December 20.

They earlier said they had attended a "disorder incident" at the property about 1.25am that morning.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area or in the nearby Karori Park between 4.30 and 4.45am that day who may have heard a gunshot or an unusual noise, or who noticed any suspicious activity.

Police last week asked the public for any sightings of two vehicles.

Officers have spoken to the owner of a silver Nissan Dualis SUV with the registration number MTG725.

They said this vehicle was seen leaving Percy Dyett Drive, where Tongia died, along with possibly a dark-coloured small hatchback car.

A short time later, both vehicles were captured on CCTV in the Karori central business district on Karori Rd heading towards Wellington city.

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone with information about either vehicle, or who may have dashcam footage of them.

Anyone with further information can call 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.