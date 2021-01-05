Wairarapa community rallies around house fire victims that lost everything

Joe Sorenson, Donna Gray, and Bianca Hawea looking through a bag of donations from the community. Photo / Wairarapa Times-Age

House-fire victim Bianca Hawea has seen an outpouring of support from the Wairarapa community after her family home burned down on Sunday morning.

Hawea and her family have set up a temporary home with beds and bedding donated over the past two days.

Hawea said she was overwhelmed with the aroha and "blessed" to have received

food, clothing, bedding and blankets.

Te Awhina Cameron Community House co-ordinator Donna Gray has been helping Hawea after the fire.

"I'm actually on holiday, but when things like this happen, you've got to be there," Gray said.

Gray said many donations had come through the community house already, including a washing machine, couches and linen.

"We have such a supportive community here; everyone has such big hearts."

Gray is storing many donations as Hawea does not have anywhere to put them at the moment, and it still looking for items needed immediately.

"They really need foods they don't need to store - plates, cups, a barbecue – things they can use in their living space."

"Not only did they lose their family home, but they lost the car that they worked so hard to get."

Gray said Hawea had also lost her cell phone in the fire. She used it to get connected to friends and whanau and access her bank account.

Gray said Hawea previously would sometimes come and spend time at the community house.

"She is so strong and resilient. She always has a smile on her face and knows how to get through. Even through her tears yesterday, she was smiling."

Hawea stood strong in front of her vegetable garden on Sunday, all that remained outside her ruined house and said she was grateful she still had kai.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help support Hawea and her family: givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-bianca-hawea-rebuild-after-losing-her-family.