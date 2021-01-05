Fire in Wellington apartment's bathroom

Fire crews were called to the Wellington apartment block on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / 123rf

Nine fire engines attended a fire in the bathroom of a Wellington apartment block yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson said fire and emergency was called at 4.37pm to a private fire alarm at a four-storey block of apartments in the surburb of Newtown.

The fire was in the bathroom of the top floor of the apartments and was extinguished at 5.04pm, she said.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Emma Harrison said the ambulance was not called to the scene but happened to be at the apartment block for another job.

They treated one patient with minor burns on the scene, but did not take anyone to hospital.