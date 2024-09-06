Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Richard Burke stepping down as LeaderBrand chief executive

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
LeaderBrand chief executive Richard Burke will leave the role at the end of the year after more than 10 years at the helm.

LeaderBrand chief executive Richard Burke will leave the role at the end of the year after more than 10 years at the helm.

Gisborne horticultural business LeaderBrand has announced Richard Burke will be leaving his chief executive role at the end of the year.

LeaderBrand chairwoman Susan Huria said Burke had been “an integral member of the LeaderBrand whānau” for more than 30 years.

“Across all aspects of the business, Richard has successfully led the valued customer relationships, team culture and company development. He has been pivotal in our change in direction from export to the domestic market, particularly driving our strategy around salads,” Huria said.

“He has been instrumental in acquisitions, joint ventures and the development and construction of our state-of-the-art processing plant, head office, and distribution centre as well as the development of our Future Farm’s greenhouse along [with] our partners Kanoa Regional Development and Investment Unit.”

Burke became chief executive more than 10 years ago when Murray McPhail left the daily running of the business, but he started as a tractor driver.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A statement from LeaderBrand said his leadership, regional knowledge and farming background meant he quickly moved into management roles.

“Everyone at LeaderBrand, in particular the board and McPhail family, wishes to thank Richard for his incredible years of service. He has been key to our recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and we certainly wouldn’t be in the position we are in today without Richard’s dedication, tenacity, and business commitment,” Huria said.

Gordon McPhail, as executive director, will support Richard McPhail when he takes on the managing director role next year.
Gordon McPhail, as executive director, will support Richard McPhail when he takes on the managing director role next year.

Richard McPhail, son of founder Murray McPhail, will become LeaderBrand’s managing director next year – the company’s 50th anniversary – and will be supported by his brother Gordon McPhail as executive director.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The board has been working on a succession transition for many years with both Richard and Gordon McPhail to ensure that when the time was right the business would seamlessly transition,” the LeaderBrand statement said.

Richard McPhail, son of LeaderBrand founder Murray McPhail, will become the company's managing director next year. Photo / RNZ Carol Stiles
Richard McPhail, son of LeaderBrand founder Murray McPhail, will become the company's managing director next year. Photo / RNZ Carol Stiles
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand