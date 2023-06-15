A five-year focus on tackling rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease has been announced by Associate Health Minister Barbara Edmonds. Photo / Angus Dreaver, RNZ

From RNZ

A new plan to tackle rheumatic fever has been launched by the Associate Minister of Health for Pacific Peoples.

Barbara Edmonds said Pacific people make up almost two-thirds of overall rheumatic fever cases.

Edmonds announced the Rheumatic Fever Roadmap 2023 - 2028 in Auckland this week, which is aimed to help prevent, identify and manage rheumatic fever across Aotearoa.

“Rheumatic fever is an entirely preventable disease. Māori and Pacific people, particularly our children and young people, bear the greatest burden of rheumatic fever which can cause debilitating heart disease,” Edmonds said.

“Our Pacific people make up 60 per cent of overall rheumatic fever cases with Māori following at 37 per cent. This is in sharp contrast to the rest of the population which represent 3 per cent.

Rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease are the result of recurring, untreated strep throat or Streptococcal pharyngitis. Photo / Doug Sherring, File

“Despite a decline in hospitalisations, latest data for Auckland indicates that overall rheumatic case numbers have been trending up again post-pandemic. We know this is worrying for communities.

“Over the past decade, a range of prevention programmes have focused on sore throat management and access to care, healthy housing and raising awareness.”

Edmonds said the announcement brings the programmes together alongside new initiatives.

“There will be a continued priority on those most at risk, and we also want to see their whānau gain better access to knowledge about prevention and management.

“Today’s roadmap outlines improved access and coordination of care, including the transition between paediatric and adult services, reducing barriers for patients, and supporting workforce development.

“Rheumatic fever prevention is complex and requires a comprehensive response.”

According to Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand, rheumatic fever is an auto-immune disease. If strep throat is not treated with antibiotics it can cause rheumatic fever in at-risk children and young people.

