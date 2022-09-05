Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Revealed: the New Zealand suburbs with the most gun crime

By: and
4 mins to read
Superintendent Jill Rogers talks to the media about the overnight firearms incidents in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Superintendent Jill Rogers talks to the media about the overnight firearms incidents in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Central Hamilton and Māngere South have topped the list of Kiwi suburbs where police recorded the most gun crime in the past year, a Herald analysis has found.

The analysis looked at the statistical area

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.