“He was very active in terms of promoting what I’ve described as Main St Gore, in terms of keeping it as a vibrant place.”

Van de Water was known for his involvement in initiatives to support and promote Gore’s commercial district.

“He was a delightful person if you were dealing with him, both in his shop, very patient, and in terms of the work that he was doing through the local businessmen’s group to promote things happening in town,” Hovell said.

“He was always keen to see the town thrive. He put a lot of time and energy into ensuring that Main Street remained an attractive and welcoming place for both locals and visitors.”

Though van de Water had retired to Wānaka, the Gore shop still bears his name.

“As a community, we do feel its loss and also express our sympathies to the family and also to the family of the other person involved in the crash, who is in hospital. Our thoughts are with them as well.”

Aopa president Sue Kronfeld earlier said the association and its members were shocked and deeply upset.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the loved ones of those who were on board,” she said.

Kronfeld would not speculate on the circumstances of the crash and Aopa would help police investigators.

Grant was transported to Dunedin Hospital following the crash, according to the Maritime NZ Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

Police will be making inquiries on behalf of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the coroner.

The RCCNZ was notified the plane was in trouble about 1pm on Saturday after receiving an alert from the aircraft’s emergency location transmitter.

Because of the state of the plane following the crash, rescue crews were assisted by Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff, who brought cutting equipment to the scene.

Grant was removed from the plane about 3.45pm.