Police will be making inquiries on behalf of the Civil Aviation Authority and the coroner.

The RCCNZ was notified that the plane was in trouble about 1pm on Saturday after receiving an alert from the aircraft’s emergency location transmitter.

Because of the state of the plane following the crash, rescue crews were assisted by Fire and Emergency NZ staff, who brought cutting equipment to the scene.

The person was removed from the plane about 3.45pm, and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.