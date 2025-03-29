- One person has died after a plane crash near Lake Hāwea. another is in critical condition.
- The injured person was taken to Dunedin Hospital after being cut out of the wreckage at the crash site.
- Police are investigating on behalf of the Civil Aviation Authority and the coroner.
One person has died after a plane crash near Lake Hāwea.
Police said one person was found at the crash site in a critical condition and the other was found dead.
A scene guard remained at the crash site overnight.
The injured person was transported to Dunedin Hospital following the crash in the Dingle Burn Valley, on the eastern side of Lake Hāwea, north of Wānaka according to the Maritime NZ Rescue Coordination Centre.