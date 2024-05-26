A catamaran drifting into the Matua Saltmarsh Reserve area, appears to be dragging its anchor. Photo / Carly McMechan

A catamaran adrift in the Tauranga Harbour near the Matua Saltmarsh Reserve is causing concerns for Ōtūmoetai and Matua residents, one of whom fears it could drift out to sea if wind gusts increase.

According to a Sunlive reporter, a reader who lives in Margaret Street in Bellevue said the catamaran was drifting in the water below their house.

“It’s always moored [at the end of Bay Street, Matua] and barely goes out. We love looking at it,” the Bellevue resident said.

The yacht, seen from Margaret Street, in Bellevue, appears to be dragging its anchor. Photo / Supplied

The resident said they were concerned about the impact of the wind and tide on the yacht, which appeared to be dragging its anchor.

“It’s grounded beneath our house in Margaret Rd but the wind is still slowly pushing it up towards the salt marshes below Ōtūmoetai Intermediate.

“The tide is going out now and if those winds die down the boat may drift out to sea.”

A catamaran yacht adrift in Tauranga Harbour this morning. Photo / Andrea Friar

Other residents said they also noticed the catamaran between the Matua Peninsula and Bellevue.

“I can see it from here at Ōtūmoetai Road,” says another SunLive reader

Fresh westerlies are increasing from around 15km/h early this morning and wind gusts were expected to reach up to 30km/h during the middle of the day.

MetService’s forecast is for a partly cloudy day with a few showers, clearing to fine this afternoon, with fresh westerlies easing this evening and low tide at 3.06pm.

The Sunlive reporter understood that the catamaran owner had been contacted and was making their way to the yacht.

The Tauranga Harbourmaster and Tauranga Coastguard have also been contacted.







