Rescuers await health results of stranded orca

The juvenile orca was found stranded at Plimmerton beach, just north of Porirua, on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Nick James

A search for the pod of a lost baby orca is to resume near Wellington this morning, as rescuers await test results to assess its health.

The juvenile was found stranded at Plimmerton beach, just north of Porirua, on Sunday afternoon.

The Department of Conservation (DoC), Whale Rescue and Project Jonah members of the public, boats and a plane from the Kāpiti Aero Club were sent to help find its pod.

The searches have so far been unsuccessful, leaving the calf in the hands of Department of Conservation and Orca Research Trust staff for the past two days.

DoC conservation marine species manager Ian Angus said they were with the orca last night with veterinarians to look at its physical health and underlying conditions.

"We will get the results from that overnight then in the morning we will reassess the situation and decide where we go next."

The orca has lacerations to its tail fin and one of its pectoral fins, which are concerning but they are "pretty hardy animals" Angus said.

He said the plan is to rehabilitate the calf, find the pod and reconnect the animals.

"Hopefully we'll have a successful outcome with the pod able to care for the orca as it recovers and then they'll just move on."

Letting the calf out on its own is not an option at the moment, Angus said.

He said they think they know which pod the calf belongs to so if the public spot any orcas along the coastline they are asking people to let them know.



"If we can get some photographs then we can start to look at how we might relocate the calf back into the pod."

They are constantly reviewing their plan for the orca as time goes, on Angus said.

"The focus really at the moment is trying to rehabilitate the calf but obviously the whole time we are doing this we are assessing the animal's welfare and trying to do what we think's best for it. Bearing in mind we would like a successful outcome, but we don't want to cause unnecessary suffering."

He said they are hoping because of the strong maternal bonds between the pod and the calf, the family stays around the Wellington region.

"What we are trying to do is work at pace but work safely and with the animal welfare at the centre of our decisions."

The public can report any sightings of orcas through the numbers: 0800 DOC HOT and 0800 SEE ORCA.