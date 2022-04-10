A man spent the night in Arthur's Pass National Park after getting into trouble yesterday. Photo / NZME

A man spent the night in Arthur's Pass National Park after getting into trouble yesterday.

The Rescue Coordination Centre was alerted at 7.10pm on Sunday after a safety locator beacon was activated near the summit of Mt Rolleston.

A spokesperson said phone contact was established with the man who activated the beacon and he informed them he was well equipped to stay where he is, but could not move from the location.

"The Greymouth Rescue Helicopter assessed the situation and advised an Alpine Cliff Rescue Team would be needed to reach him."

The Alpine Cliff Rescue team drove to Arthur's Pass Village early this morning and was later joined by a Garden City Rescue helicopter.

Conditions have been assessed and plans have been made to assist the man as soon as possible while the weather was favourable, they said.

"At 8.50 this morning, the helicopter dropped the ACR team on the mountain and it's estimated that it will take two hours to get to him."

The team was waiting for the cloud to lift to pick the ACR team and the man back up at about 10am.

The location is not a well-known spot and is behind Arthur's Pass.