Rescue helicopter called to serious Waipawa crash, SH2 blocked

Police diversions in place following a serious crash near Waipawa. Photo / Rachel Wise

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision on State Highway 2 near Waipawa.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

She said one patient in serious condition was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital by road, while paramedics were still on the scene with another patient in critical condition.

The crash occurred about 2.30pm.

Diversions are in place at Argyll Road in Otane and Great North Road in Waipawa, and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

