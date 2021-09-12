Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Renovation projects hampered by shortage of materials and tradies

6 minutes to read
Randy Offenbaker of Maintain To Profit. Photo / George Novak

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

Demand for renovations has gone "ballistic'' despite long delays in getting materials and a shortage of tradies.

Those in the industry say the current surge is due to the latest lockdown, with many homeowners keen

