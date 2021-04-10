Remembering the Duke of Edinburgh: Prince Philip and his mark on the Bay of Plenty region

Guide Rangi explains a Māori oven to the Royal party including Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in Rotorua. Photo / File

The depth of life shared will echo the depth of grief the royal family will be feeling are just some of the sentiments on the passing of Prince Philip, shared by those across the region.

The Queen has described her "deep sorrow" in announcing the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh's death at Windsor Castle was announced late Friday night (NZT) and has sent Britain, and much of the Commonwealth, into a period of mourning ahead of his funeral next weekend.

The Prince, whom the Queen described as her "strength and stay" during her record-breaking reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Bay of Plenty National MP Todd Muller had his thoughts with Her Majesty who had lost her soulmate of 73 years.

"The depth of that shared life together will mean that the depth of grief at his parting will be immeasurable."

Muller had spent time reflecting on the decades of service given by the Duke of Edinburgh and in turn, a major figure in "reinviting the royal family".

"I mean, from my perspective from the bottom here in New Zealand, the royal family was an institution that seemed very separate from the rest of us and I think he's gone an enormous way in making the royal family a key part of our lives."

The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award was one example of this.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick spent the morning remembering her close encounter with the prince as a young Hastings girl in 1953.

"I was going to a luncheon for him at the Farmers Tea Rooms in Hastings and I was so nervous but I was sat next to him and he was really engaged."

The pair exchanged words on Chadwick's family, with her disclosing her mother's skill at hemming the sheets for handkerchiefs.

"I had one on me so I pulled it out and showed him and he said, 'what a clever mother.' So then he gave me his handkerchief and it was embroidered with the royal crest, but when I got home my aunt, who was terribly excited, took it and it was lost to history."

The Queen and Prince Philip look out to the crowd as they disembark from the plane in Taupō in 2009. Photo / File

Like Muller, Chadwick reflected on his awards and the benefits it gave all those who walked through the process.

"He was personable with young people, that attracted me...he was a different royal and he dared to be a little bit different but was always hugely respectful of the role."

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh have visited Rotorua on multiple occasions.

The couple first came to the city in 1954 during their "honeymoon tour".

Thousands lined the streets of Rotorua on January 2 to welcome their entourage as they travelled through to Moose Lodge, in Rotoiti, where they stayed for four nights.

Prince Philip returned to New Zealand on a flying visit during the course of his world tour, 1956–57, according to the National Library.

Demonstrating shearing technique with a handpiece to the royal couple on their honeymoon tour, 1954, believed to be in Tirau. Photo / File

Arriving by air at Ohakea on December 11, 1956, he travelled to Wellington and, after brief visits to Rotorua, Wairakei, Kawerau, and other places of interest in that area he flew to Norfolk Island.

In 1974 the couple came to Rotorua on an unofficial visit, bringing with them Prince Charles.

They attended a Māori concert at the Soundshell and enjoyed a walk along the Lakefront before a small civic welcome at the Prince's Gates.

In 1977 the couple returned without Prince Charles. During this trip, they visited local artists, dog trainers and the children and staff of the Cerebral Palsy Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Queen Elizabeth II, with the Duke of Edinburgh beside her, speaks to the crowds at Arawa Park in Rotorua in 1954. Photo / File

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh returned to Rotorua separately in 1995, with the Duke arriving in the country two days ahead of the Queen.

He was taken to Mokoia Island, where the previous Duke of Edinburgh visited more than 100 years prior.

While there he assumed his role as president of the World Wide Fund for Nature and visited a breeding programme for the endangered native stitchbird.

One of those on the island with him was Rotorua kaumatua Monty Morrison who said it was wonderful to have him in a place of huge significance to Ngāti Whakaue.

"I remember him as being very engaging, very knowledgeable of who we were and the work we were doing and more particularly he was able to offer us advice on some of the work he had been doing similar to ours in other parts of the world.

"His whole demeanour, the one of service - he was treated as royalty but he came across as very engaging and ready to be engaged and he listened carefully - those are the enduring things I remember about him."

It wasn't the only time Morrison had the pleasure of providing the Duke with company. While in the United Kingdom with his wife on their overseas experience in 1975, they were invited to one of the Queen's garden parties.

"I was lucky to be part of a group that assembled to meet him at Buckingham Palace and I got the opportunity to meet him there."

Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner said the Duke was a central person in the Commonwealth.

"He and the Queen represent a generation of practice and thinking that is very interesting...they're an interesting culture, the royal family, and it's intriguing to watch the role he has played for most of his life.

"He has clearly been a great support for her in her role."

This picture taken at Memorial Park with a Box-Brownie camera, in 1953 was supplied by Welcome Bay resident, Laurie Ormsby in 2011. Photo / File

While many visits to Rotorua, there is less documented on the Queen and the Duke visiting the coastal Bay of Plenty.

However, in 1963 the Royal Yacht Britannia sailed into Mount Maunganui with the Queen and Prince Philip on board for a brief visit while on route to Napier.

The visit marked the anniversary of Her Majesty's accession to the Throne and also the one hundred and twenty-third anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The passing of the prince led one Tauranga royalist to shed a tear.

Donna Lloyd had met the royal couple on their tour in 1977.

"I've just felt really sad for her Majesty the Queen. It was a love story and what a remarkable man and husband.

"He achieved a great deal and he meant so much to so many people...I'll admit I did shed a tear this morning."

Another royalist, Anna Solich said the news had shocked her despite his recent poor health.

"Growing up living with them and knowing that the Royal family is there, it just comes as a shock that one of them is gone. I was sad when I heard the news this morning."

Tauranga iwi leader and Māori historian Buddy Mikaere said the Duke, if anything, was a model of constancy.

Tauranga National MP Simon Bridges hoped the Prince was now resting in peace.

"This is very sad and I am sure locals, like me and my family, send their heartfelt condolences to the Queen and Royal family at this time.

"Prince Philip provided great service to the Commonwealth over many years."