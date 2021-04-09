Christmas at Sandringham: Prince Philip arranged holiday for Kiwi man away from home

Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99, after battling health problems for the last few years.

Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99, after battling health problems for the last few years.

A New Zealand man, who worked for the royal family, says his Royal Highness Prince Philip arranged for him to spend Christmas at Sandringham as he was away from home.

The man, Jason, told Newstalk ZB's Jack Tame he worked for the royal family in a military role and over the course of a year got to know the Duke of Edinburgh.

Jason, a New Zealander of Māori descent, said he and an Irish-born colleague felt like outsiders among others serving who were "well connected".

"He [the Prince] recognised that and always took a bit of time to connect with us and make us feel like we were part of the crew, so to speak.

"At events and those sort of things he would stop by and have a quick chat with us. A couple of times we actually managed to have a few drinks with him.

His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Photo / Photo / AP

"At the end of the day he was a serviceman at heart and he never lost touch with connecting with servicemen and women wherever he went."

The Prince, whom the Queen described as her "strength and stay" during her record-breaking reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement late Friday night (NZT): "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Jason described him as an "absolute legend of a man".

The royal family traditionally spends Christmas and New Year at Sandringham House. The Queen's country estate in Norfolk.

Jason said Prince Philip arranged for him and his colleague to stay in a chalet on the estate for Christmas because they didn't have a home to go to.

"We got to spend the Christmas holidays up there.

"It was just fantastic for someone who meets so many people and you feel like he's taken a little bit of time to give you a bit of care and attention is quite amazing."