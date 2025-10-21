Advertisement
Remembering my friend Jim Bolger, one of our finest former leaders – Christopher Finlayson

Opinion by
Chris Finlayson
Jim Bolger, whose funeral is being held on the Kāpiti Coast today, greets South African President Nelson Mandela in his Beehive office in November 1995. Photo / NZ Herald

The funeral for former Prime Minister Jim Bolger will be held today on the Kāpiti Coast. Former MP, Attorney-General and Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Christopher Finlayson, pays tribute to his former colleague and longtime friend.

I last visited Jim Bolger a month or so ago to take him

