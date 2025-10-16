Advertisement
Jim Bolger remembered as a ‘really good bloke’ after death aged 90 – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Newstalk ZB Senior Political Correspondent Barry Soper is with us to take us behind the scenes of Bolger’s government, and what his legacy will be.

Jim Bolger is being remembered as “a really good bloke”.

The former Prime Minister died peacefully aged 90, surrounded by his nine children, 18 grandchildren and his wife Joan.

He became the 35th Prime Minister after leading the National Party to a landslide victory in 1990.

Bolger was ousted by

