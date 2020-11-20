'Reflective' National Party meets for first time since election drubbing

The National Party will have its first conference since the election, and leader Judith Collins expects the mood to be 'reflective' as members digest the devastating result.

The National Party delegates will meet in Wellington today to hear from Collins and former leader Sir John Key will also give a brief address.

It will be the first major conference in more than a year, after Covid 19 forced the party to cancel its campaign launch.

Collins said while some people would be upset, many had been in the party a long time. "They know that sometimes things go badly and sometimes things go well."

"People will understand we've had a very tough election campaign. We've a result that was less than perfect, less than ideal and certainly not what we wanted, and that it is time for us to think about how we can do it better. It will be very reflective."

The main focus of the annual meeting is to elect new board members, a contest that could see incumbent president Peter Goodfellow toppled after 11 years in the job.

There are three places available on the board, including Goodfellow's, and four people contesting those places: Goodfellow, former MP David Carter, Southland's Rachel Bird and Grant McCallum from Northland.

The elections could be more fraught than usual as calls mount for a change in direction after the election result and problems with candidate selections.

The last election saw problems in particular with Auckland Central after Nikki Kaye quit.

Board members were accused of interfering in the selection that should have been left to local delegates and the party was forced to re-open it.

One of the board seats up for grabs was that vacated by Roger Bridges, who had served on the board since 2002. He stood down during the campaign after he was caught pretending to be a man called Merv calling Newstalk ZB to comment on the Auckland Central selection.

After the elections, the nine on the board will choose the president and the result announced tonight.

If both make it on to the board, Goodfellow's greatest challenge for president is expected to be from Carter.

Carter confirmed he was putting his name forward for the board. "I think my association with caucus is advantageous, not disadvantageous and I have skills and experience that can bring value to the board."

Goodfellow said he could offer continuity and experience that was needed when the party was about to embark on its review.

"I don't see re-election, if I'm re-elected to the board, as any sort of reward. I'm standing because I firmly believe we need continuity to rebuild."

Collins would not say how she would vote in the elections or who she preferred as president. As leader she is on the board so also gets a vote on the presidency.

She said the board had faced some issues in recent years, including in Auckland Central.

"That was unhelpful. It was not good, and the board is very aware of that. They know that themselves."

"However, there are always people willing to criticise people on the board, but I would also say they are volunteers, and they don't have to do it. They do it because they love the National Party."

The meeting began at 8.30am.