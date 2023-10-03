Countdown stores in Te Rapa and Cambridge were the main target of Hamilton shoplifter Jake Cooper but he also stole from many other retail outlets including Briscoes, Mitre 10 and the Warehouse. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Recidivist shoplifter Jake Cooper had been out of jail for less than a month when he walked into a supermarket and decided to help himself to nearly $200 worth of groceries.

It was the start of a crime spree that would see him steal around $7000 worth of goods from supermarkets and other well-known chains like Briscoes and Mitre 10, despite only having recently regained his freedom.

Cooper, a man regarded as “one of the highest recidivist retail crime offenders” in the Waikato has now been jailed for the spate of thefts - but he again qualifies for almost immediate parole due to time served in custody.

The Hamilton East man’s bleak criminal history was laid bare during his sentence indication in the Hamilton District Court yesterday by Judge Philip Crayton.

He was jailed for seven months on 13 charges of shoplifting in December last year but was released not long after due to time he had spent in custody.

Less than a month later, he was back to his old ways, but targeting Countdown Te Rapa in what would be the first of three thefts in three weeks, making off with groceries worth $195.40.

He returned later in the month, two days in a row, to steal groceries worth $172.78 and $233.95 respectively.

A $300 hair straightener was next on his list from Briscoes Hamilton on February 5, followed by “manchester” worth $522.50 from Spotlight, before again hitting Briscoes for a $220 knife block set on February 22.

He drove off with $80 of petrol from Mobil Cambridge before stealing $200 worth of groceries from New World Hillcrest on March 12, then returning to Briscoes four days later for more manchester worth $400.

On March 25 he was back in Cambridge, first stealing tools worth $299.98 from Mitre 10 then knife blocks totalling $1400 from Briscoes.

Toiletries and clothing worth $163.96 were chosen from The Warehouse Te Rapa on April 1, followed by a $190 ‘NBA singlet’ from Stirling Sports Hamilton the following day.

He walked out with $272 worth of groceries from Countdown Cambridge on March 9.

In May he stole from Repco while police waited to execute a warrant for arrest.

Judge Crayton outlined how Cooper had been subjected to various short stints in prison from 2018 for either dishonesty, family violence, or thefts.

His lawyer, Rihanna Scott, successfully requested the full, 25 per cent, discount for his guilty plea, plus slightly more for his remorse letter which he penned “very early on in proceedings”.

Judge Crayton said making Cooper pay any reparation for the stolen goods was “unrealistic” given his circumstances.

Cooper appeared before Judge Crayton via audio-visual link in the Te Awamutu District Court today to accept his sentence indication issued yesterday.

The judge jailed Cooper for 10 months, after issuing a discount of one week for remorse.

However, as Cooper had been in custody since May 29 “it will probably mean your release is imminent”, Judge Crayton said.

He also issued multiple release conditions to last six months, including that Cooper not consume or possess alcohol or drugs, attend a drug and alcohol assessment and associated courses, live at an approved address, and engage with an employment and education officer.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for eight years and been a journalist for 19.











