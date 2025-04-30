Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Recent police graduate rolls patrol car amid concerns over recruit standards

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Police will conduct an audit, assessing applicants over a six-month period. Video / Alex Burton, Alyse Wright
  • A constable who recently graduated from police college rolled a patrol car while driving in Porirua.
  • The crash is under investigation, amid concerns about police recruitment standards and training.
  • Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Labour’s police spokesperson Ginny Andersen exchanged criticisms over recruitment pressure and safety.

A constable who recently graduated from police college rolled a patrol car “multiple times” while driving on a highway north of Wellington, injuring himself and a colleague.

The patrol car was not involved in a pursuit, nor was it responding to an emergency with lights

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand