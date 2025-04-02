“If it takes us a little bit of extra time ... then we’ll take that,” Chambers said to MPs, adding that was “probably the community expectation”.
Peters responded: “They should read the coalition agreement because we made a commitment and we’re going to deliver on it.”
In May last year, Associate Police Minister Casey Costello - a NZ First MP who is responsible for the coalition promise - told the Herald the 500-target might not be possible but “we’re doing everything we can”.
Nine months on, Costello was much more positive when she said in February she was “even more confident” the Government would meet the target.
That’s despite constabulary numbers at the time falling below the 10,211 when the promise was made, due to attrition.
She explained it was “unfortunate” training wings weren’t progressed in December and January, while there was also an insufficient recruitment pipeline.
“That’s fully recovered now and we’ve had twice the number of applications in the last year than we did the year before,” she said.
Costello claimed she was “even more confident” the target would be achieved, citing the 311 people in police college and the estimated 650 people expected to complete the 20-week training programme before the November deadline.
