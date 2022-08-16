Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Reading block: NZ's falling literacy crisis - why our kids can't read

11 minutes to read
Holly Hancox spent thousands on private schooling and tuition trying to help her son with his reading difficulties. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Holly Hancox spent thousands on private schooling and tuition trying to help her son with his reading difficulties. Photo / Brett Phibbs

By
Dubby Henry

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

NZ children used to lead the world in reading. Now our literacy rates have fallen so sharply that almost half our students are below their expected reading level when they finish primary school and one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.