Air New Zealand flight NZ8 was delayed three hours on Thursday night after a rodent was found stowed away in the Boeing 777-300ER's cargo hold. Photo / Jordan Tan

An international Air New Zealand flight was delayed over three hours last night after a rat was found stowed away in the plane’s cargo hold.

Air New Zealand flight NZ8 from Auckland to San Francisco was scheduled to depart at 7.45pm on Thursday but was delayed to 11pm.

One passenger told NZME one of the ground crew spotted the rat shortly before departure.

“We had to sit there until they got rid of it because they weren’t allowed to fly like that.”

He said some infants were a bit upset about the delay, but passengers were mainly fine.