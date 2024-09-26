“The captain has come over the PA quite often... they’re doing a good job,” he said.
Another passenger told the Herald even after the rat was found, Air New Zealand had to get a replacement cabin crew because the flight time would have exceeded their permitted working hours.
“It was a pretty unique situation that even some of the crew themselves have not experienced before.
“There are lots of people in the plane who have onward flights, they will all miss their flights.
“It’s a big, big chaos due to a rat!”
Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren confirmed flight NZ8 was delayed on Thursday evening after a rodent was found in the aircraft hold before departure.
“As is standard operating procedure, the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection, and the aircraft has been cleared to depart.
“Due to the extended time on the ground, our crew reached their maximum duty hours, resulting in crew replacement and the service being delayed by three hours.
“We thank our customers for their patience while we work through this unforeseen delay,” Marren said.
