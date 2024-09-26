Advertisement
Rat on a plane: International Air New Zealand flight delayed over three hours after rat found stowed in cargo hold

Benjamin Plummer
By
Air New Zealand flight NZ8 was delayed three hours on Thursday night after a rodent was found stowed away in the Boeing 777-300ER's cargo hold. Photo / Jordan Tan
An international Air New Zealand flight was delayed over three hours last night after a rat was found stowed away in the plane’s cargo hold.

Air New Zealand flight NZ8 from Auckland to San Francisco was scheduled to depart at 7.45pm on Thursday but was delayed to 11pm.

One passenger told NZME one of the ground crew spotted the rat shortly before departure.

“We had to sit there until they got rid of it because they weren’t allowed to fly like that.”

He said some infants were a bit upset about the delay, but passengers were mainly fine.

“The captain has come over the PA quite often... they’re doing a good job,” he said.

Another passenger told the Herald even after the rat was found, Air New Zealand had to get a replacement cabin crew because the flight time would have exceeded their permitted working hours.

“It was a pretty unique situation that even some of the crew themselves have not experienced before.

“There are lots of people in the plane who have onward flights, they will all miss their flights.

“It’s a big, big chaos due to a rat!”

Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren confirmed flight NZ8 was delayed on Thursday evening after a rodent was found in the aircraft hold before departure.

“As is standard operating procedure, the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection, and the aircraft has been cleared to depart.

“Due to the extended time on the ground, our crew reached their maximum duty hours, resulting in crew replacement and the service being delayed by three hours.

“We thank our customers for their patience while we work through this unforeseen delay,” Marren said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

