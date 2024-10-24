Advertisement
Rangiora body in the boot homicide: Accused Michael Scott Rodger will stand trial in 2026

NZ Herald
Richard Anthony Leman, 41, was found dead in a vehicle in Rangiora last year, sparking a homicide inquiry. Photo / Supplied

A man charged with murder after a dismembered body was found in the boot of a car will face trial in 2026.

Michael Scott Rodger, 46, denies murdering 41-year-old Richard Leman who was found dead inside his own car parked in a garage at an abandoned house at Tyler St, Rangiora, 30kmsnorth of Christchurch, on April 17 last year.

The Herald earlier revealed that Leman’s body was dismembered and that when police found him, his torso was in the boot of his car with several parts of his body missing. It is believed he was shot.

Rodger was originally scheduled to stand trial last month but it was adjourned at the eleventh hour.

Today, at a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Christchurch before Justice Cameron a new trial date was set down for August 24, 2026. A back-up trial date is February 16, 2026.

Justice Mander confirmed the new trial and remanded Rodger in custody to another pre-trial hearing in February.

A white Nissan linked to missing man Richard Leman was found at an abandoned house in Rangiora. Photo / George Heard
Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman earlier said police were able to confirm, with the blessing of Leman’s family, that some of his remains have not been recovered.

“We are releasing these details in the hope that we can provide some closure for Richard’s family,” she said.

“We are not in a position to provide any further information in relation to this, however, this is understandably very distressing for Richard’s family.

“We would like to be able to recover the missing remains so his family can move forward from this tragedy.”

Leman was a beloved brother, son, and father to three boys - “his babies”, his sister Nicky Leman said.

“He was a funny guy, he made us laugh when we were down, he put a smile on our faces. That was just Richard.”

