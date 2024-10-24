Richard Anthony Leman, 41, was found dead in a vehicle in Rangiora last year, sparking a homicide inquiry. Photo / Supplied

A man charged with murder after a dismembered body was found in the boot of a car will face trial in 2026.

Michael Scott Rodger, 46, denies murdering 41-year-old Richard Leman who was found dead inside his own car parked in a garage at an abandoned house at Tyler St, Rangiora, 30kmsnorth of Christchurch, on April 17 last year.

The Herald earlier revealed that Leman’s body was dismembered and that when police found him, his torso was in the boot of his car with several parts of his body missing. It is believed he was shot.

Rodger was originally scheduled to stand trial last month but it was adjourned at the eleventh hour.

Today, at a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Christchurch before Justice Cameron a new trial date was set down for August 24, 2026. A back-up trial date is February 16, 2026.