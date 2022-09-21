Ram raid at WineCraft, Paraparaumu Beach.

Boutique wine and craft beer shop in Paraparaumu Beach was ram raided earlier this morning - but the thwarted thieves fled empty-handed.

Video footage shows a white sedan driven into the front of the WineCraft shop at 5.42am smashing windows and a few cases of wine.

The driver, dressed in black with blue face covering, jumps out and wrestles with the security screening but can't gain full access.

A second person hops out of a blue car to help but both are unable to get inside so they run away and get into a third vehicle, another white sedan, before driving off.

WineCraft owner Brendon Nottage, who has just celebrated the shop's first anniversary, was shaken by the ram raid.

"The ram raid was only about 10 seconds but has caused thousands of dollars of damage.

"The car that did it was stolen according to police.

"They couldn't past the security screen but they caused a massive amount of damage."

The shop front was badly damaged, some cases of wine were destroyed, and there was damage to a large chiller too.

"The worst part is probably having to repair the chiller.

"They're obviously not that smart because they were never going to get through there because there's no room.

"They pushed the security screen, out but it held, and what were they going to do – steal a couple of bottles of wine, for thousands of dollars worth of damage?

"They're never going to get invited to Mensa.

"Hopefully I'll be able to get the council to put a bollard in front of the shop because they've got random bollards everywhere but they don't appear to make any sense."

Police are making inquiries into the ram raid.