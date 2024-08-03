A silver in sailing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, the National Party hold their annual conference and rent prices continue to rise nationwide. Video / NZ Herald

An alert Invercargill motorist may have averted disaster today by swiftly reporting a dangerously speeding driver on State Highway 1, police say.

About 11.10am, a motorist called 111 to report a car going at least 50km/h over the open road limit, overtaking multiple vehicles and weaving in the lane as it drove north towards Gore on State Highway 1.

Constable Mel Isaacs was one of the Gore units dispatched, and she didn’t have to wait long to spot the red Audi coming toward her. When the police car’s radar locked on to the 18-year-old’s car, it showed the speed was more than twice the open road limit.

“I didn’t quite believe it when I saw the speed on the radar – I thought ‘is that right?’”

But it was right. It also turned out the teenager behind the wheel is faster at driving than he is at learning; just last week, Constable Isaacs pulled him over for going 30km/h above the 100km/h limit.