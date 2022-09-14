Millbrook Resort outside of Queenstown is teeming with security officers. Photo / NZME

Millbrook Resort outside of Queenstown is teeming with security officers. Photo / NZME

American spies are gathering in Queenstown for a clandestine meeting of the global Five Eyes intelligence network, the Herald understands.

Representatives of Five Eyes – made up of intelligences agencies from New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Canada and Britain – have been quietly jetting into the alpine resort town over the last few days.

It's understood that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) operatives have been on the ground for several days.

Plain-clothed Diplomatic Protection Service (DPS) officers and undercover armed police were seen in various unmarked vehicles at the luxurious five-star Millbrook Resort near Arrowtown, outside Queenstown, today.

Undercover officers have been spotted at Millbrook Resort near Queenstown. Photo / NZME

After enquiries from the Herald today, Andrew Little, Minister Responsible for the NZSIS and GCSB, confirmed the gathering.

"As the public would expect, New Zealand's national security and intelligence officials meet with their Five Eyes counterparts as part of their regular engagement. There are some engagements happening at official level in New Zealand at the moment," Little said.

"It is not in New Zealand's national security interests, or the security interests of our partners, to provide any further details at the moment."

The popular resort was teeming with golfers today, mostly oblivious to the high-levels of security around them.

The Herald understands that police officers from various districts across the South Island are helping provide security for the duration of the conference.

It's not the first time that Five Eyes have met in Queenstown.

FBI director James Comey disembarks from a Gulfstream jet after touching down on the tarmac at Queenstown Airport in April 2017. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In 2017, then FBI director James Comey was spotted emerging from a Gulfstream G550 jet, which had flown directly from Hawaii to Queenstown.

CIA director Mike Pompeo also arrived by a CIA-registered Gulfstream GIV, which had previously been spotted at Wellington Airport.

Amid heavy security, the Americans were taken via police escort to Millbrook where the meeting was believed to have taken place.