Wayne Godinet died alongside his five sons.

A woman has been charged six months after a horror house fire in Australia that killed a Kiwi dad and five children.

Wayne Godinet was described as a “superdad” after he rushed into a burning home to save his five kids when the blaze took hold at their property on Russell Island, Queensland, on August 6, 2023.

The 34-year-old died alongside his 3-year-old son Nicky, 4-year-old twins Kyza and Koah and stepsons Zack, 11, and Harry, 10.

Godinet’s partner Samantha Stephenson and her sister survived.

Wayne Godinet and his five boys.

Local woman Angela Dowson told the Courier Mail that Godinet warned Stephenson, who had escaped the house, to stay back as he ran into the fire to try and save their children.

“I know he was a hero and he would have done everything in his power to get those kids out, so obviously it was impossible. I would call him superdad,” Dowson said.

Moments after Godinet ran back in, the upper storey collapsed.

Dowson described Godinet as a doting dad who just wanted to spend time with his kids, coming home exhausted from work and launching into play with boys.

Wayne Godinet and Samantha Stephenson with their twins.

Neighbours who battled in vain to extinguish the blaze reported hearing explosions hearing cries of “Help, help, help me”.

“The flames were like a giant spire and it was just black everywhere. I could see the fireys [firefighters] pulling giant gas bottles out of the way – it just went up so quick,” a neighbour told the Courier Mail.

“There were so many explosions.”

The Australian reports that Donna Rose Beadel, 61, from Tweed Heads has been issued a notice to appear on “one count of owners must install smoke alarms” and is alleged to be the owner of the property.

Landlords in Queensland are responsible for the installation and maintenance of working smoke alarms in their rental properties.

“Within 30 days before the start of a tenancy in a domestic dwelling, the lessor/landlord must test and clean each smoke alarm in the dwelling,” Queensland law states.

“During a tenancy in a domestic dwelling, the tenant must test and clean each smoke alarm in the dwelling, at least once every 12 months.”

Fire alarm safety advocate Louie Naumovski told the Courier Mail he hoped the charge against Beadel would be a reminder for landlords.

“It’s terrible what happened, it’s not going to bring the children and dad back … but I hope this is a lesson to all landlords out there,” Naumovski said.

“If smoke alarms were in that property, there could have been enough warning for some of the kids to get out.”