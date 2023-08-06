A father and his five young boys aged 11, 10, twins aged 4 and a toddler aged 3, have died in a house fire on Russell Island off the coast of Brisbane. Video / ABC News

A “superdad” has been described as a hero after he rushed into a burning home to save his five children.

Wayne Godinet sacrificed himself in a doomed attempt to rescue his family from the fire on Queensland’s Russell Island on Sunday morning.

Godinet, 34, died alongside his 4-year-old biological twin boys, his 3-year-old son and his stepsons Zack, 11, and Harry, 10, Australian media reported.

The boys’ mother Samantha Stephenson is in a stable condition in hospital, along with a female relative.

The massive blaze spread to two other properties and news of the deaths has devastated the tight-knit island community.

Wayne Godinet and his five boys.

Godinet reportedly slept downstairs in the large home, with Stephenson sleeping upstairs with the children.

Local woman Angela Dowson told the Courier Mail that Godinet warned Stephenson, who had escaped the house, to stay back as he ran into the fire to try and save their children.

“I know he was a hero and he would have done everything in his power to get those kids out, so obviously it was impossible. I would call him superdad,” Dowson said.

Moments after Godinet ran back in, the upper storey collapsed.

Dowson described Godinet as a doting dad who just wanted to spend time with his kids, coming home exhausted from work and launching into play with boys.

Wayne Godinet with one his sons.

Neighbours who battled in vain to extinguish the blaze reported hearing explosions hearing cries of “Help, help, help me”.

“The flames were like a giant spire and it was just black everywhere. I could see the fireys pulling giant gas bottles out of the way – it just went up so quick,” a neighbour told the Courier Mail.

“There were so many explosions.”

The huge fire also affected neighbouring homes. Photo / 10 News

The intense fire burned so hot that firefighters were not able to search the ruins until late on Sunday afternoon, tragically confirming that Godinet and the five boys had died.

“Once the fire was extinguished this afternoon by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services an initial examination of the scene located the bodies of six people, believed to be a man and five children,” police said.

Queensland Police Service Superintendent Mat Kelly said Stephenson was “extremely distressed” and police were investigating the cause of the fire.

“These are young boys that could have become men in the future, and a man has lost his life as well,” Kelly told media.

Wayne Godinet and Samantha Stephenson with their twins.

Samantha Stephenson is taken to hospital. Police said the grieving mum is "extremely distressed". Photo / Seven News

Family friend Lily Salter has set up a GoFundMe page for Stephenson, saying she has “lost everything”.

“We have started this GoFundMe to assist Samantha in the cost of putting her beautiful family to rest. Whatever you can donate will be appreciated,” Salter wrote.

“She has lost everything. We also appreciate you giving Samantha some time and space to grieve at this time as you can imagine.”

One of the dead boys’ teachers spoke to media at the scene and pledged support for Stephenson, saying the community would come together to help.

“Everyone is just lost, just can’t believe what has happened,” she said.

“Doesn’t matter what she wants, we’ll be there. She will not go without, we will rally around her.”



