Dariush Talagi, 24, has been on the run from police following a homicide on Queen Street around 11.30pm on August 3.

It’s been almost 100 days since the manhunt began for 24-year-old Dariush Talagi, who allegedly gunned down a man on a Thursday evening in Auckland this year.

Talagi has been on the run from police since August 3 and is wanted for arrest for the murder of 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki in a drive-by-style shooting on Lower Queen St.

Fleeing the scene on a Lime scooter, Talagi has been the subject of eight police press releases begging for the public’s assistance in finding him.

Talagi’s accomplice who was believed to be helping him evade police, Tiari Boon-Harris, was arrested on October 7 and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She was bailed to an address in Hamilton with conditions not to associate with co-offenders or witnesses, a curfew and to surrender her passport. She pleaded not guilty this morning in the High Court at Auckland and is due to go on trial next year.

Auckland City CIB detective, Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, said police are keeping an open mind about his whereabouts and continue to appeal to the public for information.

“We suspect Talagi is receiving assistance from associates to evade police, however, we are grateful for the information received from various sources in relation to this investigation, which has directed police to a number of addresses where associates of Talagi have been arrested on various unrelated matters.”

Three people have been arrested during “Operation Alto” in the search for Talagi.

“To those who may be aiding Talagi, now is the time to come forward.

“We implore you to think about the victim and their family at the centre of this homicide investigation,” Bolton said.

Twenty-three-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris (left) was arrested after it was believed she was helping Dariush Talagi (right) evade police.

The hunt for Dariush Talagi

August 3 - Twenty-six-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki is killed after he and another man were shot on Queen St. The offender flees the scene on a Lime scooter.

August 5 - Police ask for the public’s help to locate Dariush Talagi, 24. A warrant for his arrest is made but police do not identify him as the shooter.

August 7 - Police name Tuuholoaki as the man who died in hospital following the shooting.

August 16 - Talagi is now wanted for murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police carry out a series of search warrants at four properties targeting associates of Talagi and release an image of a vehicle of interest. A 32-year-old man is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

August 24 - Police appeal for sightings of 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris, who is believed to be helping Talagi avoid police.

August 25 - A search warrant is executed for Talagi at a Mt Wellington address. Talagi isn’t found, but a 24-year-old man at the address is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of cannabis for supply.

August 31 - A further warrant to arrest is issued for Boon-Harris.

October 7 - Boon-Harris is arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

October 9 - Boon-Harris appears in the Auckland District Court.

November 1 - Boon-Harris appears in the High Court. She pleaded not guilty and is due to go to trial next year.

Information about the whereabouts of this vehicle is being sought as part of the investigation - a 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568.





Queen St has been the location of a string of crimes and homicides this year.

In June, two people were killed by a gunman who stormed a Queen St building site, in an incident that made international headlines.

The gunman died in a lift shaft after shooting several civilians and at least one police officer in the high-rise construction site.

In August, police launched a homicide investigation after the death of a 70-year-old man at an apartment complex on Upper Queen St.

A 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in relation to the alleged murder of the pensioner.





Talagi is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you sight him call 111.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Talagi should call police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, police said.

Those with information can cite the reference file number 230804/3399.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jaime Lyth is an Auckland-based reporter who covers crime. She joined the Herald in 2021 and has previously reported for the Northern Advocate.