Dariush Talagi (right), 24, has a warrant to arrest for murder for the August 3 incident and Tiari Boon-Harris (left) is accused of helping him evade police. Photo / Police

A woman accused of serving as the accomplice of Queen St shooter Dariush Talagi has pleaded not guilty and is headed to trial.

Tiari Andre Boon-Harris is charged with being an accessory after the fact the murder of Sione Tuuholoaki, gunned down on lower Queen St in central Auckland on August 3.

Police are still hunting for Talagi, who has a warrant out for his arrest for murder.

Witnesses said they saw the shooter fleeing on a Lime scooter.

Boon-Harris was arrested about three weeks ago and made her first appearance in the Auckland District Court last month.

She was bailed to a home in Hamilton with conditions not to associate with co-offenders or witnesses and to surrender her passport.

Given her name and image were widely circulated by police before her arrest, name suppression was not sought at her first appearance.

Her case was called for the first time in the Auckland High Court on Wednesday morning before Justice Mark Woolford, where her lawyer Adam Holland entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, electing trial by jury.

The Judge set a trial date of February 17, 2025. Boon-Harris was again remanded on bail.

Charging details on court documents show Boon-Harris is accused of assisting Talagi by attempting to organise accommodation in order to help him avoid arrest, knowing he had been a party to murder.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton earlier described Talagi as dangerous and said he should not be approached.

When the pair were both allegedly on the run, Bolton said it was likely they had changed their hairstyles and appearance in general to avoid detection.

“The investigation team remains committed to locating Talagi,” Bolton said.

“We continue to remind any associates that we are still looking into, and following up, information that is being provided to us.

“Anyone found to be aiding or assisting Talagi to evade Police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

People with information were asked to call Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, quoting file number 230804/3399.

Former workmates Tuuholoaki earlier said they were shocked and saddened by the death of the “always polite, approachable and hardworking” young man.

The 26-year-old succumbed to his injuries in hospital the day after he was shot. He was surrounded by family when life support was taken off.

Tuuholoaki used to work in a distribution centre for The Warehouse Group, who have extended their thoughts to his friends and family.

“Our team members remember him as a really nice person who was always polite, approachable and hardworking,” chief people officer Richard Parker told the Herald.

“We are offering our team members support as they learn of his passing.”

The Herald understands he had moved to New Zealand from Australia last year.




























