Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Brief encounter at Balmoral showed unexpected side of the Queen

Claire Trevett
By
3 mins to read
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 and tributes are flowing in for the longest reigning monarch. Video / NZ Herald

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 and tributes are flowing in for the longest reigning monarch. Video / NZ Herald

In 2013, just as autumn was starting to set in in Scotland, I joined the many thousands who can lay claim to having met and chatted to Queen Elizabeth II.

My meeting was at Balmoral

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.