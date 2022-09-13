PM Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon comment on the possibility of New Zealand becoming a republic. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon comment on the possibility of New Zealand becoming a republic. Video / Mark Mitchell

Many of New Zealand's highest-ranking politicians count themselves as republicans, but in the days following Queen Elizabeth II's death are keeping their cards close to their chests.

While leaders of the two major parties have both stated they believe it will happen one day, they say the public is not currently agitating for such a change.

However, Te Pāti Māori and the Green Party say that conversation is already under way, and have reiterated calls for constitutional transformation with Te Tiriti o Waitangi at the centre.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has long made her views clear and maintained she believed the country would probably break with the monarchy within her lifetime.

Months even before she became Prime Minister in 2017, Ardern said it was time to "start having the conversation".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Address to King Charles III in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Since becoming Prime Minister, however, Ardern has softened her tone, maintaining it was not part of her agenda.

"The issue of a republic for New Zealand is not something that is on my agenda or this Government's agenda," Ardern told again to reporters on Tuesday.

"I do think that it will be a conversation New Zealand keeps progressing, but I've never seen the urgency of it. And of course, this week, it's all about paying our respects."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has previously told the Herald he was a republican, though not a strongly held view.

National leader Christopher Luxon during the Address to King Charles III in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said on Tuesday he believed there was not a strong appetite currently for change.

"I think the reality is people are quite satisfied with our constitutional arrangements now, as I am too.

"I think at some point in my lifetime, there will be a conversation in New Zealand ... and people are ready for that conversation. I just sense that it's not now."

Act leader David Seymour during the Address to King Charles III in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour said New Zealand had one of the "longest-running and most stable democracies in the world".

"The alternative is to start electing another politician. And as the Americans have found, once you hit a stake they can cause quite a lot of problems."

Seymour said breaking with the monarch could also raise questions about the Treaty of Waitangi.

"The Treaty of Waitangi was a compact between Queen Victoria and a large number of iwi leaders at that time, if you take the Queen out, it's going to be difficult to see where the treaty fits in."

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson during the Address to King Charles III in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said conversations about constitutional transformation here without the monarch, such as Matike Mai, were already taking place, particularly among Māori.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said they retained their policy to remove the monarch as the sovereign power and develop a constitution with Tiriti o Waitangi at the centre.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi during the Address to King Charles III in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said it would remove the Crown as sovereign, but not the obligations of the Treaty partner.

"We need to just be mature enough to have those conversations as a nation.

"It's not just about the rights of Māori, but the rights of everybody."