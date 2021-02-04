Waitangi 2021: Green Party unveils Māori priorities, calls for constitutional change with Human Rights Commission

Green Party MPs Teanau Tuiono, co-leader Marama Davidson and Elizabeth Kerekere on the tātahi (beach) at Paihia, with the Waitangi Treaty grounds in the background. Photo / Michael Neilson

The Green Party is calling on the Government to rapidly respond to calls for constitutional transformation with Te Tiriti o Waitangi at the core - a move strongly backed by the Human Rights Commission.

The key Green priority for Māori was among half a dozen unveiled at Waitangi today, as the party vowed to continue working with tangata whenua to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"We are ready to do the mahi and with two more Green Māori MPs on board, we will ensure there is an iwi-led response to the big issues that disproportionately affect Māori in Aotearoa," said Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson, who is Associate Minister for Housing and Minister for Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence.

Other priorities include an iwi-led response to homelessness and family and sexual violence; protecting the rights of takatāpui; in particular trans, intersex, and non-binary people; and kaitiakitanga (stewardship) of whenua (land), awa (rivers) and moana (sea).

One of the key priorities for the Greens will be ensuring a government response to the Matike Mai report, which is the independent Working Group on Constitutional Transformation.

As many historical Treaty claims come to a close, there have been calls for a discussion around developing a constitutional framework with Te Tiriti at its core that recognised tino rangatiratanga, or Māori sovereignty.

Professor Margaret Mutu and Dr Moana Jackson produced the Matike Mai report in 2016, based on hundreds of hui across the motu, which outlined a vision for constitutional transformation in Aotearoa.

By 2040, it called for a new political system with Māori and the government sharing power, resources and responsibility for resources and social policy.

"We will be pushing for a continuous response to the Matike Mai report, which is the independent Working Group on Constitutional Transformation," Davidson said.

"A report which was developed as a model for an inclusive Constitution for Aotearoa based on tikanga and kawa, he whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Niu Tireni of 1895."

On Thursday Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy said she was "very happy" with the current situation, but if there was a shift to a republic at some point it was important one of the Treaty partners remained the head of state.

"I think we have a good balance in the constitution at the moment.

"Whether we become a republic or stay as a constitutional monarchy, it is important we continue that connection with our history."

During a media stand-up on Friday on the tātahi (beach) at Paihia near Waitangi, Davidson said the question of becoming a republic was not the focus, rather looking for reform in a way that uplifts the authority of hapū and iwi.

Whatever the people decided it was important the agreements under Te Tiriti were maintained, she said.

"There are some whakaaro (thoughts) that becoming a republic would destroy that agreement and I think there is a good conversation to have, that no matter whether we are a republic or not we uphold the agreements in Te Tiriti for mana motuhake (self-determination)."

The view is supported by the Human Rights Commission, which on Friday called for a written constitution that honoured Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and affirmed the pre-existing rights of tangata whenua to exercise their tino rangatiratanga and mana motuhake in all decision-making processes.

Te Tiriti affirmed that tangata whenua had the inherent authority to exercise, maintain and develop their own tikanga and laws and provided non-Māori a tūrangawaewae in Aotearoa to live in co-existence with tangata whenua.

"New Zealand is one of few countries without a written constitution," Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said.

"This means the Government's human rights promises are less secure than they should be.

"A constitution founded on Te Tiriti o Waitangi will help us build a vibrant inclusive democracy that protects everyone's human rights.

"Matike Mai should be starting basis for this new constitution."

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. Photo / File

Davidson also spoke out strongly in favour of the now-joint claim by Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Kahungunu to share control and management of freshwater in their respective rohe (areas) with the Crown.

"Kei te tautoko ahau," she said, stating she supported the claims.

"The simple answer is Māori have always had kaitiaki (stewardship) of wai (water) in their rohe. Not only that but the mātauranga Māori (knowledge, science) built up over generations about how to heal our waters, which are making us sick, that sits with Māori but will benefit Aoteatora as a whole if we return those rights to Māori."

Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere will push for more equality within communities, specifically in Te Ao Māori.

"We want to protect the rights of takatāpui in particular trans, intersex and non-binary people."

As health spokesperson, a priority for Kerekere is creating an independent Māori health authority, as recommended by the Waitangi Tribunal and Simpson review last year.

It would be funded by Government to support specific Māori health services, including Whānau Ora programmes and marae-based service delivery, she said.

Education spokesman Teanau Tuiono said he would push the Government to acknowledge Māori as kaitiaki (stewards) of the whenua, awa, and moana through mātauranga (Māori knowledge/science).

"This means we must ensure iwi, whānau and hapū have a say in decisions that affect them, by bettering relationships with Māori."

Green Party priorities for Māori this term:

1. Iwi-led response to homelessness and family and sexual violence.

2. Ensuring iwi, whānau and hapū have a say in decisions that affect them.

3. Protecting the rights of takatāpui; in particular trans, intersex, and non-binary people.

4. Kaitiakitanga of whenua, awa and moana.

5. Ensuring a Government response to the Matike Mai Report.

6. Creating an independent Māori health authority.