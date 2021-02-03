Ngāti Kahungunu joins Ngāi Tahu's claim for shared control of freshwater with the Crown

Ngāti Kahungunu want shared control and management of the Mohaka River and other regional freshwater bodies. Photo / File

Ngāti Kahungunu has joined Ngāi Tahu in court action that seeks shared control and management of freshwater with the Crown.

The two iwi are working together to have Ngāti Kahungunu's rangatiratanga over freshwater recognised, including at the Mohaka River in Hawke's Bay.

Rangatiratanga over water means the local iwi has rights, responsibilities and obligations relating to the freshwater in its takiwā, including doing what it can to stop the degradation of waterways and the environment.

"These issues can be addressed only through direct engagement between the Crown and the iwi whose freshwater are most affected by years of neglect," said Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.

Ngāti Kahungunu's takiwā stretches from the Wairarapa to Wairoa and includes Wairoa Moana (Lake Wairarapa), Lake Ferry and the Ruamahunga river.

The local iwi had previously backed Ngāi Tahu in their legal proceedings, which began last November, when the South Island iwi lodged a statement of claim in the High Court at Christchurch.

At the time, Tomoana said the state of the nation's river and whenua had been so degraded over the past 50 years an urgent response was needed, because the current government regimes had been slow to address the issues.

"We want to ensure that Papatuanuku and our rivers and our waiora are nurtured from now on to support successive generations over the next thousand years of Takitimu existence."

The claim from Te Runanga o Ngāi Tahu (the representative body of Ngāi Tahu) also seeks costs, as well as declarations that recognise the Crown's failings, namely breaching its good faith obligations.

In December when Ngāti Kahungunu came out in support of Ngāi Tahu's claim, Hawke's Bay Regional Council chief executive James Palmer said the council recognised the enormous importance of freshwater as a taonga for Maori, and its centrality to whakapapa.

"As such the management of freshwater is the principal focus of our work with tangata whenua through our regional planning committee and Māori committee of council.

"By law the council must give effect to 'Te Mana o Te Wai', which demands close collaboration with tangata whenua in developing the management response to protect and restore our freshwater."

Palmer said the council is currently "ramping up its capability to support this".



The regional council agreed with Ngāti Kahungunu that many of the region's waterways were badly degraded, Palmer said.

"The council is doing everything within its existing resources and powers to address this degradation but achieving our shared goals will take an enormous effort by the whole community for several generations to come.

"The institutional arrangements for managing water are determined by Parliament and ultimately any further changes to these will need to be determined by the Crown and enacted by Parliament."