New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the advice the Queen gave her about how to manage being a mother and a world leader. Video / BBC

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the advice the Queen gave her about how to manage being a mother and a world leader. Video / BBC

Funeral directors and television stars Francis and Kaiora Tipene have joined the thousands of mourners to see and pay their respects to the late Queen.

The couple, known as the stars behind series The Casketeers, shared that they had queued up for 11 hours to see the late monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall.

In a post shared to Facebook, they said: "Last night, we waited in the lying in state line. It was a wait of 11 hours and the experience was very special. A moment we will cherish forever."

The pair also shared photos of their journey throughout the night - and, in doing so, giving an insight into what people in the line will be seeing while waiting for their turn to see the late Queen.

The Tipenes dressed in black and were draped in korowai.

In keeping with Māori custom during a time of mourning or tangi, they also wore greenery wreaths on their heads.

Francis and Kaiora Tipene can be seen among mourners paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Image / Tipene Funerals via BBC

Last week, Francis Tipene said he had offered his services to the royal family and King Charles III to be a part of the Queen's funeral procession.

He shared a letter he wrote to the King on Facebook, writing that he wanted to represent "Māori people and my country".

He wrote that he would be arriving in London on Friday and would wait for necessary instructions in preparation for the funeral procession.

Acknowledging messages from members of the public in the last week, the couple wrote on their Facebook page overnight: "Thank you for those who sent words of encouragement and support. The Tipenes made it. I tuku aroha. Moe mai e rā e Te Kuini."

The couple and their friend were captured on the public video livestream walking in to see the Queen's coffin.