From Balmoral, the coffin will travel to Edinburgh, London and finally Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth II will be interred next to her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a small family vault. Video / AP

Famed Kiwi funeral director Francis Tipene has offered his services to the royal family, saying he wishes to be part of the Queen's final funeral procession.

He is known for his hit show Casketeers, which showcases him and his wife during their work as passionate proprietors of Tipene Funerals where they discuss handling grief and tikanga – Māori customs and rituals.

Tipene shared his offer on Facebook, writing that he wants to represent his "Māori people and my country".

He said he will arrive in London on Friday, three days before the funeral, and "await necessary instructions in preparation for the funeral procession".

"I am a qualified funeral director based in Auckland of Aotearoa, New Zealand. My wife, Kaiora and I are internationally renowned for the funeral services we provide through the show known as the Casketeers," Tipene wrote.

"Over the years, I have witnessed the aroha (love) Her Majesty, the Queen has for our country. Therefore, it is only fitting that I propose this request.

"It will be an honour to serve the royal family. Please accept this as an act of kindness from me and my people for Her Majesty's final day."

His wife and business partner, Kaiora Tipene, will join him in London and hopes to be a part of the procession as well.

"We are mindful that there are traditions within the monarchy, so we are going in with an open mind but there is no harm in trying to be a part of it," Kaiora told the Herald.

When asked what help they would like to give for the procession, she said she wanted to ensure the funeral had personal touches of the monarch herself, rather than it being solely based on the traditions of the royal family.

"In terms of the funeral directing, and how that would go, its a matter of taking instructions from the royal family, we could plan a funeral and make it work for them", Kaiora said.

"You may have some personal touches from the King, you may have some personal touches from her grandchildren, but again, she is a Queen first before she is a mother."

Although Kaiora would also love to help with the royal funeral, she hopes at least her husband will achieve this dream which he is "passionate about".

"He has a love for his mahi, he has a love for his people, and he has a love for his Queen. He just wants to be of service to her and His Majesty."