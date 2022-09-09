Leaders both in New Zealand and across the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Leaders both in New Zealand and across the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Queen Elizabeth II was much more than Britain's longest-serving monarch.

She was sovereign to a further 14 nations and a rare figure on the world stage who was almost universally admired. Her reach cut through hemispheres, generations, social divisions and politics.

The world has now entered a new era after her death, aged 96.

After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle yesterday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement delivered at 5.30am (NZT).

Her family, including now King Charles III, rushed to be by her side in Scotland after Her Majesty's doctors said late on Thursday night (NZT) they were concerned for her health and had recommended she remain under medical supervision.

After the news of her death spread throughout the world, people began to mourn the only monarch many have known and thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

The crowds outside the royal residence in London were remarkably quiet and the atmosphere was sombre except for sporadic renditions of God Save The Queen and infrequent bursts of applause, the Guardian reported.

By the time night fell, hundreds of bouquets of flowers and rows of flickering candles sat outside the gates.

Tributes quickly flowed; world leaders, dignitaries and other monarchs acknowledged the Queen's lifelong commitment to service and sent their condolences to the royal family.

The Queen's eldest son and heir to the throne Charles, 73, automatically and immediately became King when his mother died.

In a statement, King Charles, who will be New Zealand's head of state, said his beloved mother's death was a moment of "great sadness" for him and his family.

King Charles III is the new head of the monarchy. Photo / AP

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

The new King is expected to address the world in a televised speech on Friday evening (UK time).

Locally, some tributes from leaders shared a similarity – acknowledging the Queen's constant presence for New Zealand.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro said the Queen had "provided a sense of continuity and stability for us."

"For most New Zealanders, Queen Elizabeth has really been a constant in our lives.

"She worked right up until her death at 96 years old; so, from the time she became a very young monarch right until her death she worked in the service of people, and that was, I think, a reflection of her very deep commitment and belief in the notion of service."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this was a time of "deep sadness" and marked the closing of a chapter.

"The last days of the Queen's life captures who she was in so many ways, working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved.

"The Queen has been such a constant in our lives for 70 years ... over her reign, she has come to define notions of service, charity and consistency."

Ardern said the Queen's commitment to her role had been "unwavering" and a strong memory she held of the monarch was her laughter.

"She was extraordinary."

New Zealand will observe an official period of national mourning until the end of the day of the New Zealand Memorial Service for the Queen, which will take place in Wellington after her funeral in London.

Ardern and Kiro are expected to attend the Queen's funeral in Britain, which will most likely be in about 10 days' time with the royal family and heads of state from around the world also expected to attend.

The Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, says the Queen provided a sense of continuity and stability for New Zealanders. Photo / Cindy Kiro

Condolence books have been placed in public spaces, including the Beehive foyer, National Library and Wellington Cathedral.

A 96-gun salute in Wellington marked each year of the Queen's life while flags flew half-mast at Auckland's War Memorial Museum and harbour bridge as well as outside courthouses where the country's top lawyers adjusted to new titles.

King Charles' immediate ascension to the throne meant the Queen's Counsel (QC) title has been converted to King's Counsel (KC), a statement from Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann issued on Friday morning confirmed.

Flags were also lowered and memorial books placed publicly elsewhere around the country, including Whanganui and parts of Waikato.

The Māori King Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII said he had received the news of the Queen's death with sadness and sent aroha and respect to the royal family as they gathered in Balmoral.

He said the Queen and the late Prince Philip had visited Turangawaewae Marae on several occasions and enjoyed a close relationship with his mother, late Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the Queen, saying she was the rock on which modern Britain was built.

"Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her."

Truss said the Queen had championed the development of the Commonwealth from a small group of seven countries to a family of 56 nations, spanning every continent of the world.

"Through thick and thin Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the strength and stability that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain."

The official royal announcement of the death of the Queen is placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace. Photo / WireImage

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama also paid tribute to the Queen, saying Fijian hearts were heavy.

The Queen travelled around the Pacific multiple times during her reign, with a visit to Fiji and Tonga just a few months after her coronation in December 1953.

"We will always treasure the joy of her visits to Fiji along with every moment that her grace, courage and wisdom were a comfort and inspiration to our people even a world away."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Queen's death marked the end of a

historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service.

"This is a loss we all feel, for few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II.

"In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change."

In a joint statement, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said the Queen "defined an era" and was a steadying presence of constant change, while former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, said her reign was "defined by grace, elegance and a tireless work ethic".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it would be her wisdom, compassion and warmth that would always be remembered.

"For most Canadians, we have known no other sovereign. Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in our lives. Time and again, Her Majesty marked Canada's modern history.

"Over the course of 70 years and 23 royal tours, Queen Elizabeth II saw this country from coast to coast to coast and was there for our major, historical milestones."

His Holiness the Dalai Lama said he had written to King Charles to express his deep sadness and to offer heartfelt condolences to His Majesty, the royal family and the people of Britain.

"Her reign, as Britain's longest-serving monarch, represented celebration, inspiration and a reassuring sense of continuity for so many people alive today."