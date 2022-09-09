Leaders both in New Zealand and across the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald / AP

King Charles III has spoken of his profound sorrow at the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new monarch used his first public address as King to pay tribute to the Queeen after her death at 96.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

King Charles said he spoke with feelings of "profound sorrow".

The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at Buckingham Palace.



Upon arrival, Their Majesties received a warm reception from members of the public who were paying their respects. pic.twitter.com/1kw62rljUI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing."

At 73, the Queen's eldest son and heir to the throne automatically and immediately became King when his mother died peacefully at Balmoral Castle yesterday.

He earlier left Balmoral to travel to London and to perform his first official duties as King.

He thanked mourners for their well wishes as he arrived at Buckingham Palace, telling one woman: "You are so kind."

Britain's King Charles III, looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace, following yesterday's death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

The impromptu meet and greet resulted in the King spending more than 10 minutes walking down the line of people gathered to welcome him back to London.

In his speech he said that the grief was mixed with "a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years" of service by the Queen.

"In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples.

"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty.

Britain's King Charles III acknowledges the crowd outside Buckingham Palace, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

"That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

Queen Elizabeth was 96 and had spent 70 years on the throne.

"Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss," king Charles said.

"In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign.

"And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people."

Britain's King Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive outside Buckingham Palace today. Photo / AP

Her family, including King Charles, rushed to be by her side in Scotland after Her Majesty's doctors said late on Thursday night (NZT) they were concerned for her health and had recommended she remain under medical supervision.

After the news of the Queen's death spread throughout the world, people began to mourn and thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London - many with bouquets of flowers and candles.

King Charles said her death brought "great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure".

"When The Queen came to the throne, Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times.

"In the course of the last 70 years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths."

"The institutions of the State have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of Realms - of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud - have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained, and must remain, constant.

"The role and the duties of Monarchy also remain, as does the Sovereign's particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England - the Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted.

"In that faith, and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government."

A passer-by tries to catch a glimpse of the televised speech of the new King Charles III as she passes by a pub in London. Photo / AP

Mourners remained gathered at the Palace as a service of thanksgiving is held at St Paul's Catherdral.

King Charles said he would follow his mother's "unswerving devotion".

"And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.

"My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities.

"It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.

"This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

"In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

"I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.

King Charles III is greeted by well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.

"In a little over a week's time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.

"On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support.

"They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express. And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

"May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'."