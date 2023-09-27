Properties have been evacuated after gale-force winds overnight caused the scrub fire to grow larger and spread. Video / George Heard

The fire at Pukaki Downs, which started over a week ago, is believed to have begun in a forestry block and to have been accidental.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) gave an update on the fire yesterday as work continues to dampen down hot spots and check other areas.

The fire started last Wednesday and there were worries people might have had to be evacuated.

Helicopters work in two sectors to battle the fire. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

State Highway 80 was closed for a period but the weather front which came through, starting on Thursday, helped dampen down the fire.

Snow fell in the area on Friday.

The Fenz statement yesterday said cloudy, cooler and settled weather conditions were allowing crews on the ground to make further progress extinguishing hotspots.

The size of the fire remained unchanged at 2900ha, with a perimeter of about 38km.

The fire burning alongside State Highway 80. Photo / George Heard

Several hotspots were identified in Tuesday evening’s infrared fly-over, and crews were continuing to work on those yesterday, assisted by heavy machinery and monsoon buckets.

The fire investigation was all but completed. It had established the fire started in a forestry block and the cause was considered accidental.

Incident controller Stephen Butler said there was no connection between the fire and the scientific research burns that were being carried out in the area in the autumn. That programme finished several months ago.

Firefighters on the ground today are from Lake Clearwater, Alford Forest, Upper Rakaia, Ashburton, The Pines/Waikuku and Twizel, assisted by crews from the Department of Conservation.