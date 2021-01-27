Lake Pukaki fire: Cost of firefighting revealed

The fire seen over Lake Pukaki, on Monday night. Photo / Nate McKinnon, RNZ

More than $1 million was spent battling the Lake Pukaki fire in the Mackenzie Country.

The 12-day blaze, starting on August 30 last year, swept through almost 3500 hectares near Twizel.

At its peak, 150 firefighters worked to control it, along with 18 helicopters and two planes.

An Official Information Act request to Fire and Emergency NZ shows the bill for the fire was $1,116,759.

The highest expense was the hiring of aircraft which cost $675,081 alone, the foam cost $34,316.

Deputy CEO Raewyn Bleakley said it was a 'significant' fire.

"It burned through almost 3500 hectares and at its peak 18 helicopters, two fixed wing aircraft, 14 fire appliances, eight tankers, five heavy diggers and approximately 150 personnel worked at the scene.

"Residents had to be evacuated and power was cut to properties. Strong norwest

winds hampered attempts to control the fire and even a dump of snow failed to suppress the fire."

The big bill doesn't include tax, or the fixed costs of maintaining fire services in the area.